United and Jaguar Launch the First All-Electric Gate-to-Gate Airport Transfer Service in the U.S.

United Airlines and Jaguar North America today launched the first gate-to-gate airport transfer service powered by an all-electric fleet in the U.S. Starting this month at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, select MileagePlus Premier members can enjoy chauffeured rides between their connecting aircraft in the 2023 Jaguar I-PACE HSE, the first all-electric performance SUV from Jaguar.

The vehicles will go into service at United hubs in Denver, Houston, Newark/New York, Washington D.C, San Francisco and Los Angeles by the end of the year. These SUVs are expected to make an estimated 60 trips per day and transfer more than 1,000 United customers daily.

“The new United-Jaguar ground transfer program offers travelers a moment of luxury and ease, while also raising sustainability standards for the airline industry,” said Marketing & Loyalty VP and MileagePlus President Luc Bondar. “United is working to lead with innovation and purpose that motivates the industry to do better for our customers and communities. Partnering with Jaguar to deploy an all-electric fleet is not only a smart business move, as we know customers consider sustainability when booking travel, it is the right thing to do.”

United’s ground transfer service is a surprise benefit for select Premier MileagePlus members with tight connections at the air carrier’s U.S. hub airports. A member learns of the surprise upon landing at the airport, where they’re greeted by a specialized Premier Services agent who shows the customer to the vehicle on the tarmac and accompanies them to their connecting flight.

On the tarmac, United customers will experience the award-winning, spacious, all-electric performance SUV that combines a supercar silhouette with the flexibility of an EPA estimated electric range of up to 246 miles1 and five-seat SUV versatility. Every 2023 I-PACE features Amazon Alexa6 connectivity that delivers a suite of enhancements to its infotainment interface and Wireless Device Charging.

“We are thrilled to partner with United Airlines to further ignite the passion travelers have for eco-minded exploration, as sustainability and electrifying performance are at the heart of the Jaguar brand,” said Joe Eberhardt, President & CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America. “Both United and Jaguar have boldly pledged to advancing transportation technology that will help propel us towards a more sustainable future, and we are excited for travelers to have the opportunity to experience these innovations on the tarmac.”

The I-PACE now comes with an 11kW on-board charger as standard.2 Connecting to a 100-kW DC charger can replenish up to 63 miles of range in 15 minutes. All-wheel drive performance from twin Jaguar-designed concentric motors delivers a combined 394hp and 512 lb-ft of torque providing 0-60mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds.3 And thanks to its aluminum construction and low center of gravity, the Jaguar I-PACE offers an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance,4 refinement, luxury, and sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT