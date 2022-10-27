Miral Reveals New Brand Identity

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, today unveiled its new visual identity and first brand campaign, signifying a new chapter of growth as it strives to be the region’s most impactful, influential leisure, tourism, and lifestyle entity

A key contributor to the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy, Miral also announced its portfolio of projects under construction worth over AED 13 billion on Yas Island and across the emirate, with three new projects coming soon.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral said: “Miral delivers sustainable, long-term value, that contributes to the positioning Abu Dhabi as a global tourism hub. The new decade is set to be marked with accomplishments of great magnitude, that reflect a renewed promise through integrated destinations, underscored by a relentless commitment to evolving the capital’s tourism ecosystem and growth.”

Today, Miral conceives, creates, develops, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world, creating unforgettable memories, that accelerate the realisation of the Emirate’s economic diversification. Its track record of excellence and success has positioned it as a trusted partner within the industry, while also creating over three thousand job opportunities within the leisure and entertainment industry.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “Miral is committed to transforming the leisure and entertainment industry in Abu Dhabi and our rebrand signifies how we will aim to deliver on this promise and contribute to economic growth of the Emirate. The new brand reflects the way we are reimagining and evolving an integrated visitor experience, creating unforgettable memories and moments of joy for both residents and international guests. With this, we will continue to position our destinations as top global choices for leisure, entertainment and tourism.”

The new visual identity was revealed at an internal event, which included a unique metaverse activation mimicking the new campaign, the reveal of the new visual identity and new subsidiaries’ hierarchy, as well as the values of being progressive, committed and joyful.

Miral’s new logo is inspired by the theme of connecting and enriching. Miral connects partners and employees under a common ideology and purpose – to connect people in the moment at an experience or destination. Through these connections that it makes happen each and every day, it leaves people with a sense of pride, place and belonging, and memories that last them a lifetime. The three lines of its logo represent Miral’s three pillars: people, the importance of the commitment and passion of Miral’s employees to bring to life its ideas and how Miral is dedicated to their development; community, how Miral’s experiences and destinations positively impact the communities and cultures it serves; and environment, reflecting how Miral considers the environmental impact of its destinations and experiences and balances growth with a sustainable future. The brand elements are representative of zeros and ones, reflecting Miral’s commitment to become a data driven organisation, using the most advanced technology to allow for an in-depth understanding of guests to create more personalised and memorable experiences for them.

Miral also announced its three subsidiary names falling under the unified brand: Miral Destinations, previously Experience Hub, Miral Experiences, previously Farah Experiences and Yas Asset Management. Miral Experiences operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences, Miral Destinations promotes unique destinations, and Yas Asset Management operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations across Yas Island.

In the coming years, Miral will be focused on the development and delivery of major landmark projects across Abu Dhabi. One of the main ones is SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the next-generation marine-life park opening in 2023 on Yas Island. Two other iconic projects on Saadiyat Island, are teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, of which Miral Started developing this year. Miral will also continue its role of developing and overseeing Yas Island as well as overseeing the destination strategy for Saadiyat Island, creating integrated and unique offerings across the Emirate.

Guided by its ambition to be a customer-centric, progressive, and efficient organisation, Miral strategy for the next five years will be fuelled by its focus on continuing to grow and develop Yas Island as a successful destination as well as delivering new leisure and entertainment destinations and ventures that generate sustainable value, while contributing to the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy.