UFC Showdown Week to return to Abu Dhabi

UFC has confirmed it will return to the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi for a series of event in October.

The showcase will be headlined by UFC 267 on Saturday, October 30th.

The return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a series of events set to run alongside UFC 267, will feature city-wide activations including fan events, fitness showcases and much more.

This second edition of the event is part of the five-year partnership between by UFC and Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Showdown Week was held in September 2019 and culminated with the thrilling UFC 242: Khabib Vs. Poirier in front of a sold-out crowd of over 14,000 fans on Yas island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abu Dhabi went on to cement its position as the international fight capital of the world and further strengthen its partnership with UFC by becoming the official home of UFC Fight Island, the combat sports phenomenon that captured the imagination of the sports world.

A total of 12 UFC Fight Island events have been held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi since July last year, allowing for UFC athletes from all around the world to compete in a safe and secure bubble during the pandemic.

As Abu Dhabi gradually reopens to welcome tourists once again, UFC will be able to return to the emirate, allowing fans to witness the thrill of a live event at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena.

“We are going back to Abu Dhabi in October,” said UFC president, Dana White.

“Abu Dhabi is incredible – I love that place and the people.

“I have been talking about all of the things we are working on.

“I plan on getting all the deals buttoned up this summer.

“I can’t wait to go back and share everything we are working on together.”

UFC 267 will be shown live via global broadcasters across the world.

In the UAE and throughout the rest of the Middle East and North Africa, UFC content is broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports and streamed on UFC Arabia.

“This is indeed a truly special milestone for Abu Dhabi and yet another indication of the strength of our partnership with UFC, as well as Abu Dhabi’s readiness to host momentous sporting events,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director, tourism and marketing, at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“Following the success of the previous Fight Island editions, the ultimate goal was always to bring back fans, and with hard work, collaboration and coordination across Abu Dhabi government entities, public and private sectors and our UFC partners, we will be able to achieve this once again, allowing fans to experience the thrill of live events once again in a safe and secure environment, which remains our utmost priority.”