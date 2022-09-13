Hanoi golf tourism week 2022 to popularise luxury services

The Hanoi golf tourism week 2022 will take place in October in Dong Mo, Legend Hill, Minh Tri, Sky Lake and Long Bien golf courses, said the municipal Tourism Department on September 12.

Co-hosted by the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association, the municipal Tourism Department, and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the event is expected to attract numerous golfers at home and abroad.

As part of the event, an exhibition on golf equipment and golf fashion show, a tour of Hanoi for golfers’ families, friends and supporters will be held.

During a working session with the municipal Tourism Department, President of the World Travel Awards (WTA) Graham Cooke said in order to host the event, the city’s infrastructure must meet requirements such as being a promising destination for international golf tourism development, golf courses qualified for professional tournaments and adjacent to world-class lodging facilities and well-known tourism landmarks.

Director of the municipal Tourism Department Dang Huong Giang affirmed that with its own advantages, Hanoi has met criteria for hosting the event. Apart from a tournament, the event is also meant to popularise Hanoi’s luxury tourism and entertainment services to foreigners, especially deep-pocketed ones.

She also suggested the WTA continue assisting the city in popularising the award “Asia’s leading city break destination 2022” to create a brand identity to Hanoi’s tourism. At the same time, she expects the WTA to help the city build a marketing strategy to popularise its tourism via online tools.

