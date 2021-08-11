Minor Hotels to enter Bahrain with two new properties

Minor Hotels has confirmed its entrance into Bahrain with the upcoming debut of its Avani and Tivoli brands.

Scheduled to open in 2024, Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort and Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will be part of Bilaj Al Jazayer, a new waterfront leisure mixed-use masterplan.

The development is owned by Edamah, the real estate arm of the Bahrain sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat.

The new development will offer resorts, residential villas and apartments, food and beverage outlets, retail, offices and entertainment.

Bilaj Al Jazayer is located on the south-west coast of Bahrain and encompasses 1.3 million square metres of land with a three-kilometre beachfront.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manama, the capital and main city of Bahrain, is a 25-minute drive and Bahrain International F1 Circuit and Dilmun Waterpark are in close proximity.

The new Avani and Tivoli hotels, each with 110 keys, will be located along the main boulevard of Bilaj Al Jazayer on the waterfront.

Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer will offer a selection of guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, an Avani Pantry and a pool bar, in addition to an outdoor swimming pool, a gym and meeting space.

Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer’s facilities will include guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars and a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, plus spa and wellness facilities.

In addition, the hotels will share a beach club within the Bilaj Al Jazayer development.

Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels, commented: “We are delighted to announce these two new hotels which will represent Minor Hotels’ debut in Bahrain and will grow our presence in the GCC.

“The addition of the Avani and Tivoli hotels in Bahrain demonstrates our continued commitment to operating in the Middle East and to growing these two brands in the region.

“It is an honour to be partnering with Edamah, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain, to bring these first hotels in the Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan development to fruition and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership in the years ahead.”