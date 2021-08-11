Delta Air Lines to offer Thalys connections in Europe

Delta Air Lines is launching a new Air+Rail program in partnership with Thalys high-speed trains.

The offering will provide speedy rail connections between Amsterdam and the Belgian cities of Brussels and Antwerp.

The new agreement enables customers to seamlessly transfer between plane and train at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with one ticket booking.

From the train station, located in Schiphol’s Central Plaza, there is convenient access and frequent service to the heart of Brussels and Antwerp with journey times of just over an hour.

Thalys trains offer a comfortable travel experience with power outlets at each seat as well as Wi-Fi on every train.

“This Air+Rail program with Thalys is just the beginning, as we look to offer our customers complete peace of mind with fast and convenient train service to a number of destinations throughout Europe.

“For our European customers, this also provides a great way to travel to Amsterdam to catch flights to destinations throughout the United States,” said Alain Bellemare, Delta president, International.

“We have learned from our partner airlines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, who offer similar programs, and with the rail infrastructure already in place in Europe we are able to provide our customers with increased choice as well as convenient travel options.”

The train segments of the journey are clearly identified throughout when selecting Brussels Midi/Zuid or Antwerp Central as the destination or origin, in the same way you book a flight.

The travel process is also convenient: Customers who have booked the Air+Rail package can check in for their flight as normal.

The only difference is that for the rail segment:

Customers can either check in on Accesrail to get their boarding pass, using the Delta ticket confirmation, or can obtain the train ticket at the train station ticket window. The train ticket will clearly show the seat and carriage of travel.

On the day of travel, customers arriving in Amsterdam from a flight will go through customs as normal and collect their bags before connecting on the train.

For those traveling on the train to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the same check-in process applies. The customer will keep their bags on the train before checking for their flight as normal.