TUI unveils winter holidays for 2022

TUI UK has launched winter 2021 and 2022 holidays as the company seeks to boost sales in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown in travel.

The travel giant is also planning to put summer 2022 holidays on sale from November 5th.

The decision comes as 86 per cent of customers surveyed in September said they expect to have gone on holiday again by next summer - demonstrating the growing appetite for travel post Covid-19.

With on-going travel corridor uncertainty for some firm favourites this winter, those craving sunshine during the coldest months have already booked for next winter, with strong demand in particular for Cancun, Jamaica and Tenerife from the range of 52 destinations on sale.

TUI will be offering a total of 62 destinations for the summer 2022 programme from 16 UK airports.

The company welcomes back Teesside Airport for summer 2022 for the first time since 2013 with the launch of a weekly flight to Palma on Tuesdays.

This flight will also give people living in the Teesside area access to four Marella Cruises sailing itineraries, including Coastal Gems, Treasures of the Mediterranean, Magic of Spain and Mediterranean Medley, all on Marella Discovery and on sale from December 2020.

TUI also expects Florida to continue to prove popular as many families moved their magical trip from this year to 2021, with 40 per cent of holidays to this destination already sold.

Families typically book their Florida holiday far ahead, so placing summer 2022 on sale now will help customers plan their truly memorable family holiday.

Richard Sofer, commercial and business development director at TUI, said: “Our latest customer survey and booking patterns for next summer indicate that the great British public are looking forward to future holidays even more so as they may have been unable to take one this year.

“This is why we have launched our future holiday programmes through to the end of October 2022, so that families and couples alike can plan ahead to next year and beyond to make informed choices about what will make their perfect holiday from the wide range we have on offer.”