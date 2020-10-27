Saudi Arabia on track to meet visitor ambitions

Saudi Arabia remains on track to reach its ambitious target of welcoming 100 million guests annually by 2030, according to the chief executive of the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit earlier today, Fahd Hamidaddin said Covid-19 would slow growth in arrivals over the next two years, but the long-term plan remained in place.

“Our annual targets have dropped in the short term, but we are planning on regaining our trajectory in 2023 toward our goal of 100 million guests annually by 2030.

“It is very possible we will exceed this stated ambition.”

With borders currently closed, Saudi Arabia focused on domestic tourism this year – laughing a successful summer campaign.

However, the demand from overseas guests remains, Fahd Hamidaddin argued.

“From May to August this year the number of people searching for travel in Saudi Arabia in our key source markets increase by 40 per cent – people are wondering when they can travel again.”

He added: “Saudi Arabia is one of the new destinations coming onto the market – and it is not a difficult to keep it exciting for those who are culturally curious.

“What we saw when we opened our doors to the world last year was an influx of 400,000 visitors in the next three months.

“Yes, we have currently closed our borders, but once we open again, we are confident guests will come back.

“We are revisiting our designs for the future, and it is a great opportunity for us to start thinking of these next generation of experiences.”

