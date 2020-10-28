Mondrian brand to return to London next year

Accor has signed an agreement to turn the five-star London hotel, the Curtain, into a Mondrian hotel in collaboration with current owner Reuben Brothers.

Marking the return of the brand to London, the opening will be sixth hotel in the global portfolio and a European flagship.

The property will be converted to the Mondrian Shoreditch London after an update and restyling of the hotel, planned for completion next year.

The Curtain Members’ Club will continue to operate alongside the re-branded hotel.

sbe chief operating officer, Chadi Farhat, said: “I am very proud to be working with Reuben Brothers and Accor to take over such a prestigious property and to bring Mondrian back to London.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The city has been and will continue to be such a thriving market for our lifestyle hospitality offerings, and I am very excited to re-establish Mondrian as one of London’s most innovative and glamorous destinations for hospitality, culinary and mixology experiences for locals and travellers alike.”

The opening advances sbe and Accor’s previously announced plan to open ten new Mondrian properties by 2022 and follows the company’s recent launch of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, and announcement to open Mondrian Bordeaux and Mondrian Cannes next year.

The return of the Mondrian brand to London reflects the continued strategic expansion of the brand’s international footprint in partnership with Accor, which will include soon-to-be announced Mondrian properties in Australia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, the Maldives, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In a statement, Reuben Brothers said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Accor and sbe to open a flagship Mondrian hotel in London.

“It demonstrates a firm belief in London continuing to be one of the most vibrant capitals in the world highlighting Shoreditch in particular, and shows a commitment to the dynamic lifestyle hospitality sector in which the Mondrian brand is so prominent.”

The 120-room property sits in the heart of Shoreditch, London’s creative and cultural hub.