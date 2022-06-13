Helena Murano and Christian Baier appointed to TUI Supervisory Board

The Hanover Local Court has appointed Helena Murano (55) and Christian Baier (45) as members of the Supervisory Board of TUI AG with retroactive effect from 31 May 2022. Both succeed Alexei Mordashov and Vladimir Lukin, who resigned from their Supervisory Board mandates at the beginning of March. Christian Baier will also become a member of the Audit Committee.

