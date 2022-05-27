TUI driving growth in tours and activities with relaunch of TUI Collection

TUI Group, one of the world’s leading tourism groups, has revamped, expanded and relaunched the TUI Collection, one of the largest portfolios of original, branded experiences in the travel industry. The relaunch continues the Group’s strategic focus on tours and activities as a key growth pillar and supports the ongoing expansion of TUI’s digital platform for experiences.

“With the TUI Collection we are offering an unrivalled selection of high quality, original, and more sustainable tours and activities,” said Peter Ulwahn, CEO of TUI Musement, the tours and activities division of TUI Group. “Our original, TUI branded experiences are a strategic focus to drive further growth and are already the most popular tours and activities in our destinations. We are building on this success by relaunching a significantly strengthened TUI Collection portfolio with a sharpened value proposition and additional experiences that will see more and more customers enjoying tours and activities from TUI.”

Over five million TUI Collection experiences have been delivered since the concept was created in 2015. The relaunch sees the portfolio grow from 385 to over 650 tours and activities, available in more than 100 sun & beach and city destinations. TUI Collection experiences are designed to provide customers with great value through high-quality, more sustainable tours and activities, led by expert guides that deliver unique local insights. Highlights from the TUI Collection portfolio include a Holbox Island Boat and Buggy Tour from Chiquila, Mexico; a Majorcan village excursion involving different forms of vintage and historic transport to visit Port de Soller and Sa Calobra; and a hike in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, exploring scenic trails, discovering remote Berber villages, markets and a cooking class organised by a Berber family.

The TUI Collection relaunch comes as new research commissioned by TUI shows that most holidaymakers will enjoy two experiences per holiday, with nearly 70 percent of holidaymakers on a sun & beach holiday and three quarters on a city break likely to book more than one experience during their time away. Additionally, tours and activities was revealed to represent the highest share of in-destination spend; 40%.

TUI Group is considered the Europe’s Leading Tour Operator 2021 by voters at the World Travel Awards.

