Tui Group terminates branding deal with Tui Russia

Tui Group has terminated the brand use agreement with Tui Russia.

However, the Germany-based company was quick to clarify Tui Russia is not a company of the wider group.

The last shares in Tui Russia were sold by the Hanover-based company in 2021.

The existing brand license agreement allows Tui Russia to use the brand in various countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

This agreement has now been terminated.

Fritz Joussen, chief executive of TUI Group, said: “Tui condemns Russia’s attack and war against Ukraine.

“Our position is clear.

“The Tui brand must no longer be used by Tui Russia for its business and the company’s presence.”

Alexey Mordashov and Vladimir Lukin, both of whom have been sanctioned in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have both stepped down from the Tui supervisory board in recent days.