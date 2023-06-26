TTM+ 2023 estimated to generate 3.4 Billion Baht in tourism revenue

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has estimated the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2023, Thailand’s leading B2B travel show that took place at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) from 31 May-2 June 2023, would successfully generate around 3.4 billion Baht in tourism income for the kingdom.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The number of both sellers and buyers attending TTM+ 2023 surpassed the targets set, as did the number of overall business appointments conducted throughout the show. It was the strong growth in participants that reflected the positive rebound in Thailand tourism.”

Sellers from Thailand and the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) at the show numbered 429, surpassing the target of 400 and representing an increase of 61.53% from the previous year. Buyers from around the world numbered 374 from 50 countries, surpassing the target of 350 and representing an increase of 66.22% from the previous year. Over 110 Thai and foreign media also attended.

TTM+ 2023 was held under the theme of ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ as part of TAT’s strategy to highlight Thailand’s ongoing efforts towards a meaningful travel direction and increased focus on sustainable tourism.

From a survey carried out on the TTM+ 2023 sellers, the number of business appointments conducted exceeded the target of 10,000 to reach 12,670 in total. The satisfaction rate among sellers towards these negotiations came in at 74.11%, above the target rate of 70%.

It is expected that business secured through TTM+ 2023 will convert to over 71,325 visitor arrivals to Thailand.

Exposure generated from the 20th edition of the annual show – which has earned itself the reputation of a ‘must-attend’ on the annual travel trade calendar – is expected to reach 12.9 million people.

Survey data also indicated that Thailand’s tourism products and services were seen as being unique and distinguishable from the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) tourism products and services on offer – by 95.25% of respondents (above the target of not below 70%).

The satisfaction rate of tourism products and services presented to the world’s travellers by TAT was recorded at 87.20% of respondents (above the target of 70%).

Response among buyers and media to the TTM+ 2023 pre-tours – which reflected the show’s theme of meaningful travel experiences and Bangkok’s responsible and sustainable tourism efforts – was good with over 80% of all participants across the three tours offered reporting overall satisfaction with this activity.

In the part of the pre-event, some buyers and media were scheduled to take part in a pre-tour with three routings that were tailor-made to showcase the responsible and sustainable experiences in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, which featured a food walk tour in Bangkok, a scooter ride in a multicultural community, and travel by eco-friendly electric boat and trishaw in Nonthaburi.