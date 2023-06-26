DININGS SW3 RETURNS TO VERDURA RESORT

Rocco Forte Hotels is delighted to announce the return of the Dinings SW3 pop-up restaurant at Verdura Resort, Sicily for an exclusive 3-week period in July.

The London neighbourhood-favourite will take over the Liola Terrace from 2nd to 23rd July, creating extraordinary Japanese dishes with the best local Sicilian ingredients, sustainably sourced.

Known for the best sunset views in the resort, the Terrace will play host to Dinings SW3 at Verdura, bringing the elegant yet effortless feel of the London hotspot to the Mediterranean. The pop-up celebrates the creative combination of Sicilian ingredients and Japanese techniques complete with an enticing drinks list, laidback music and lounge-like seating. Guests can visit for Aperitivo or Dinner whilst overlooking the ever-changing horizon.

The restaurant will offer a mastermind menu expertly crafted by Executive Chef Masaki Sugisaki, which presents innovative dishes that combine techniques of Japanese cuisine with locally-sourced ingredients. The menu is divided into parts, from the Catch of the Day to delicate sushi and sashimi using freshly caught fish, to appetizers like Mazera red prawn ceviche or Wagyu beef tartare with Yuzu kosho crostini and white balsamic miso. The grilled friggitelli peppers with chilli miso or double-cooked Sicilian aubergine with dengaku-miso offer a taste of Verdura’s vegetable garden and there is also a freshly made sushi roll selection. Dishes from the Robata grill combine the local catch of the day with a unique date teriyaki sauce; a classic chicken teriyaki with Sicilian vegetables or Italian Wagyu with yuzu chimichurri.

Cocktails have been created by Federico Pavan, Director of Mixology of the Donovan Bar at Brown’s Hotel, London. They include the Martini 23, a refreshing mix of Tequila, Tio Pepe sherry and Aqua Biana finished with a dash of olive oil on top. The Light Sunest is a Japanese twist on a spritz with Roku gin, umeshu plum wine, orange juice, syrup and a splash of soda topped up with prosecco, garnished with a sprig of mint and orange wedge from Verdura’s garden. For something with a little more depth, the Acqua Brilliante combines creme de cacao blanc, creme de banane, Italicus and Roku gin in a highball.

In addition to the restaurant, Dinings SW3 will offer Sushi Roll Masterclasses twice a week with their expert Sushi chef, Mika Yoshinaga. Guests will also be able to enjoy the delights of Dinings SW3 in the privacy of their room, suite or Private Villa with the Bento Boxes, prepared daily for guests who pre-order; the perfect dinner option for guests wishing to feast away from the restaurant, overlooking the sparkling Mediterranean.

Lydia Forte, Director of Food & Beverage for Rocco Forte Hotels remarks on the partnership: “We are delighted to be bringing Dinings SW3 back to Verdura Resort for July. Following the success of last year’s pop-up, and the pop-up at Hotel de la Ville in Rome, we are so excited to be creating an alternative dining offering for our guests with philosophies that so closely align with ours. From the vegetable garden to locally grown olive oil, to the fisherman that fish in the bay in front of the resort bringing their catch to the hotel every morning, we have so many incredible Sicilian ingredients easily accessible and collaborating with Chef Masaki and his team adds an entirely unique Japanese twist.”