“Harbour Chill Carnival” Starting the Weekend of 8-9 July

Hong Kong - Join Interactive Street Performances, X-Games and Miscellaneous Outdoor Experiences Anytime; Tickets for First Eight Music Shows in the Harbour Available Tomorrow



Starting from 8 July, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will bring the “Harbour Chill Carnival” to the Wan Chai waterfront for five consecutive weekend evenings, featuring street performances, X-game performances, and A Symphony of Lights Waterfront Pyrotechnic Edition.

Among the activities, only Music Shows in the Harbour requires tickets for admission. Tickets of the first eight sessions of the Music Shows in the Harbour will be distributed for free through HKTB’s online e-platform (https://www.discoverhongkong.com/hk-eng/what-s-new/events/harbour-chillcarnival/music-shows/ticket.html ) from 10am tomorrow (27 June). All tickets are available first-come, first-served.

Members of the public can now sign up for an account on the e-platform on the Discover Hong Kong website and check out the performance line-ups (https://www.discoverhongkong.com/hkeng/what-s-new/events/harbour-chill-carnival/music-shows.html ) before getting the tickets tomorrow.

Each account can obtain tickets for a maximum of two sessions at the same time, with a maximum of two tickets for each session.

The first eight sessions will be held on 8 July (Saturday), 9 July (Sunday), 15 July (Saturday), and16 July (Sunday), with two sessions each evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a total of 20 sessions of Music Shows in Victoria Harbour, with over 40 groups from the Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia taking turns to perform. Tickets for the remaining 12 concerts will be available at 10 am, 27 July, Monday

Besides the Music Shows in the Harbour, the “Harbour Chill Carnival” features a series of thrilling activities, including characteristic street performances, dynamic X-game performances and time-limited A Symphony of Lights Waterfront Pyrotechnic Edition. Members of the public can visit the Wan Chai Waterfront Precinct during the Carnival and enjoy the shows without admission tickets.

Come and watch national and top local skateboarders perform challenging and skilled tricks or the dynamic nightview with the summer pyro display along the Harbour front. Don’t miss the chance!