The Hotel Nikko Bali Beach is Trusted by the Mother Turtle to Lay Their Eggs for the 3rd time

On a fine morning, one of the pool attendants who was on duty at Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach saw a turtle’s footprints in the sand. He traced it and brought him to some eggs that were not perfectly covered by the sand.

After checking more carefully, it was confirmed that the mother turtle had just laid her eggs a few hours before sunrise. To ensure safety until the eggs hatch, the pool guard and the hotel team immediately covered it with a net to protect it from predators, 24-hour surveillance by the security camera, and team.

“Olive ridley or commonly known as the gray turtle is the type of hatchlings that was released. We believe this was the same mother turtle that revisit for the third time to lay her eggs on the beach in front of our hotel. As we informed in the previous press release of her second visit in 2021, turtles have a strong instinct to lay their eggs in the same area. And of course, we are so honored to be trusted by the mother turtles to look after their eggs until they hatch safely and we release them back into the ocean. Big appreciation to one of our pool attendants, Mr. I Wayan Suartama who has the initiative to trace the footprints of the mother turtle on 27 April 2023. This is one of the actions of concern for environmental preservation that must continue to be grown in every individual.” Said Takashi Hoshino, General Manager of Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach.

He added, “We believe this is nature’s support for the plan and implementation of nature conservation that we have programmed so that the goals and efforts to maintain, protect, and restore the environment can be realized.”

94 eggs that were successfully hatched and released were witnessed by the officer of Bali Natural Resources and Conservation Center, hotel guests, and the local communities on 9 June 2023.

The sustainability actions that have been programmed by the hotel will strive to continue to be carried out to save the environment.