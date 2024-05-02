Radisson Collection Unveils Iconic Hotel in Parisian Landmark

Radisson Hotel Group, in partnership with Redevco, a real estate investment and asset management company, is proud to announce the arrival of its Radisson Collection brand in the heart of Paris. The hotel, scheduled to welcome guests as of early 2027, will be located just steps away from the renowned Louvre Museum and Le Marais, in the highly anticipated BPM (Beats Per Minute) development. This mixed-use development takes place in an iconic and heritage-protected Haussman building which has recently commenced its rehabilitation work.

Since its launch in 2018, the Radisson Collection brand has developed as a hallmark of iconic hotels in unique locations, representing both famed heritage hotels and new properties. Redevco’s “BPM” (Beats Per Minute), an exemplary mixed-use urban project is the ideal icon to welcome Paris to the exceptional Radisson Collection brand portfolio. Owned by Redevco and designed by Franklin Azzi Architecture, the project prioritizes fluidity between different areas of the building and strives for environmental excellence, spanning over eight floors, covering more than 13,000 sqm. The ground and first floor will provide 3,000 sqm of retail space, while the second to fourth floors will house 4,000 sqm of office space. The hotel, consisting of 57 rooms, will be located on the fifth to eighth floor, with a spectacular green rooftop that will be open to the public. Due to the building’s architecture, height, and prominence, the rooftop will provide a unique uninterrupted 360-degree view of all Parisian landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, Montmartre, and Notre Dame.

Federico J. González, Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group says, “We are thrilled to bring the Radisson Collection brand to Paris with this landmark hotel. This project will not only elevate the Radisson Collection brand globally but also in France, where we currently have 23 hotels in operation and under development. With a focus on bespoke design, rich heritage, and exceptional experiences, the Radisson Collection hotel in the historic 126 Rivoli is sure to be an exceptional destination for both local and international guests.”

“The Redevco teams and I are delighted with this long-term partnership with Radisson Hotel Group. The implementation of the Radisson Collection hotel concept, tailor-made to respond to the unique character of our operation at 126 Rivoli, demonstrates our strategic desire to transform all of our assets into vibrant and innovative living spaces. Thanks to the high environmental requirements that we have set for this rehabilitation and its new uses, Redevco once again confirms its role as a major player in the sustainable and positive reinvention of the city of tomorrow,” commented Thierry Cahierre, President of Redevco France.

The hotels’ spacious rooms and suites will feature unique views of Paris as the hotel’s floors tower above the surrounding buildings. The hotel’s restaurant on the seventh floor will provide guests with a delectable gastronomy journey, and the exceptional rooftop bar on the eighth floor will provide guests with a mesmerizing panoramic view of the city. Additionally, the hotel’s 12th-century crypt in the basement will fascinate guests with its enthralling history, which is scheduled to be converted during the renovation, adding to the hotel’s charm and appeal.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, comments: “Building upon our growing Radisson Collection portfolio, which consists of over 65 iconic hotels in operation and under development in unique locations globally, the introduction of this brand in Paris marks a significant milestone to our guests who are seeking accessible premium lifestyle experiences. We continue providing more possibilities to our guests and opportunities to our owners; and are grateful to Redevco for their trust in our brands and people”.

“The collaboration between Redevco and Radisson Hotel Group sets the tone for the ambition that will be deployed to write a new page in the history of our iconic asset at 126 Rivoli, and make it an exceptional place open to its environment, lively and connected. Indeed, we were attracted to the intense collaborative work with the Radisson Hotel Group teams before the signing, as well as by the proactive service offering proposed for other uses of the site and close to the operation, but also by the strong environmental commitments that we share,” adds Cécile Pouzadoux, Portfolio Director, Redevco France.

Located on Rue de Rivoli, the busiest street in Paris with 15 million passersby per year, the hotel is just 45 minutes from Charles de Gaulle airport and 30 minutes from Paris-Orly Airport. It is also conveniently located next to Metro line 1, the main Parisian line providing direct access to the key attractions such as Champs Elysees, La Defense, Concorde and Bastille.