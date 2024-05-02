Marco Polo Hotels – Hong Kong Presents Extravagant Culinary Offerings to Celebrate Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, Marco Polo Hotels – Hong Kong invites guests to honour and pamper the queens of their families with a selection of special culinary extravaganzas. From exquisite Italian fine dining to tantalising Asian and grilled delicacies and even indulgent all-you-can-eat buffets, Marco Polo Hotels – Hong Kong promises to satisfy the cravings of every guest.

For Elegant Mums: Italian Fine Dining at Cucina

Celebrate the exceptional women in your life with an exquisite Italian feast at Cucina. Renowned as a contemporary lifestyle destination, Cucina offers authentic Italian cuisine served against a breath-taking backdrop of Victoria Harbour. Guests can indulge in Cucina Mother’s Weekend Brunch or à la carte dinner on 11-12 May and indulge in a delightful culinary experience. As a gesture of appreciation, all mothers will be treated to a complimentary serving of Amedei dark chocolate molten cake with vanilla ice cream.

Cucina – 2024 Forbes Travel Guide four-star restaurant

Address: Level 6, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

T +852 2113 0808

E [email protected]

For Passionate Mums: Asian and Grilled Feast at SAVVY

For mothers with a passion for Asian delights and grilled favourites, SAVVY presents a Happy Mother’s Weekend Sharing Menu exclusively on 10-12 May 2024. Featuring a tantalising selection of teppan and grilled dishes, this menu is sure to delight the senses. Guests can indulge in the flavours of SAVVY’s signature tom kha gai, a Thai chicken coconut soup with mushrooms and lime leaves, specially prepared to evoke fond memories and nourish the souls of mothers. Another highlight is the exquisite Dalian abalone with its refreshing oceanic flavour. The teppan sustainable Norwegian salmon and grilled Kurobuta pork chop are also not to be missed. Finally, guests can conclude the feast on a sweet note with SAVVY’s signature broken chocolate plate. To enhance this celebration, SAVVY offers a tempting 15% early bird discount for reservations made before 8 May 2024.

SAVVY

Address: Level 3, Prince Hotel, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR, China

T +852 2113 6188

E [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

For Foodie Mums: All-You-Can-Eat Buffets at Cafe Marco and Three on Canton

For food-loving mums, Cafe Marco and Three on Canton each present a tantalising all-you-can-eat buffet that will take mothers on a global culinary journey.

Cafe Marco

At Cafe Marco, mothers can savour the rich flavours of Hong Kong at a lunch buffet that highlights Hong Kong-style e-fu noodles tossed with succulent morsels of lobster. Alternatively, guests can indulge in an Asian epicurean dinner odyssey that will transport mothers from the bustling night markets of Southeast Asia to the famed street stalls of China, Japan and South Korea. During the lunch and dinner buffets on 11-12 May, mothers will be treated to a complimentary double-boiled peach gum with bird’s nest sweet soup. Additionally, all guests at the dinner buffets during this period will receive a complimentary serving of braised fish maw with abalone. To make this celebration even more enticing, Cafe Marco extends an early bird discount for reservation made on or before 8 May. Experience additional perks as the celebration grows with more guests joining in, up to 40% savings. Please refer to the link here for more details.

Cafe Marco

Address: Level 1, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

T / WhatsApp: +852 2113 3912

E [email protected]

Three on Canton

At Three on Canton, guests can delight their mums with an array of oceanic delights with a lobster and shrimp extravaganza at the dinner buffet. Throughout May, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, delight mother with the buffet dinner and enjoy a complimentary serving of chilled abalone with yuzu sauce. Bookings for four to seven will enjoy 30% savings while bookings for eight or more will receive 40% savings. Additionally, online store also launches an early bird offer for Mother’s Day dinner buffet on 11 – 12 May. Enjoy up to 40% saving for reservation made on or before 8 May. Book now and create cherished memories together!

Three on Canton / Be on Canton

Address: Level 3, Gateway Hotel, 13 Canton Road, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR, China

T +852 2113 7828

E [email protected]