The Tail-Wagging Trend: Why Hotels Going Dog-Friendly is a Game Changer

The shift towards dog-friendly hotels is much more than a passing fad; it’s a reflection of the changing dynamics of travel and pet ownership. By embracing this trend, hotels not only tap into a growing market and get to benefit of the Hound Pound, but also enhance their guests’ experiences, promote well-being, and foster a sense of community.

As the line between pet ownership and family life continues to blur, the demand for pet-friendly accommodations will only increase, as PetsPyjamas, the leading dog-friendly travel company, has already noticed.

“In an era where pet ownership is more than just a trend—it’s a lifestyle—hotels that welcome furry friends with open arms are quickly becoming the go-to choice for travellers,” says Karen Hanton, founder of PetsPyjamas. “The move towards dog-friendly accommodations isn’t just a gimmick; we know our customers expect to bring their dogs everywhere they go - they are part of the family after all.”

But what are the benefits of the Hound Pound? PetsPyjamas explores why hotels embracing this change are barking up the right tree.

Boost in Business

First and foremost, going dog-friendly can significantly boost hotel bookings. A study by Statista highlighted that over 33% of UK households own a dog. With numbers like these, it’s clear that the demand for pet-friendly accommodations is substantial. Hotels that cater to this need not only expand their market but also enjoy a competitive edge. The ability to stay with pets is often a deciding factor for pet owners when choosing where to stay - Statista discovered that boarding costs are the single biggest annual expense for most dogs in the UK, so being able to bring pets along for the holiday benefits the customer too. Taking these steps to be dog-friendly will lead to increased occupancy rates and, consequently, revenue for dog-friendly hotels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hound Pound Spent On-Site

Hotels have told PetsPyjamas that their customer spends 30% more than those travelling without dogs. From drinks at the bar to dinners and lunches at the hotel’s restaurants, to spa treatments - customers travelling with their dog do not want to leave their dog alone (and in some instances cannot), so are more inclined to spend money on-site at the various amenities. Plus, when additional dog services are available, such as dog walking and dog sitting, these are highly valued and pre-booked by customers.

Increased Length of Stay

Dog owners tend to stay longer when they can bring their pets along, as they’re more likely to view the accommodation as a home away from home rather than just a place to sleep. This increase in the length of stay translates directly into higher revenue per booking for the hotel. Additionally, the convenience of having their pets with them means that guests are more likely to return, ensuring a steady stream of business.

Enhanced Guest Experience

Offering a welcoming environment for dogs enhances the overall guest experience. Dog owners are looking for more than just permission to bring their pets; they seek an experience where their furry companions are treated as valued guests. Amenities such as dog beds, bowls, treats, and even doggy daycare services can make a significant difference in guest satisfaction. This attention to detail creates a memorable stay, encourages positive reviews, and fosters brand loyalty among pet owners.

Positive Impact on Online Visibility and Reputation

In the digital age, a hotel’s online presence is crucial. Pet-friendly policies can significantly impact a hotel’s online ratings and reviews. Happy guests are more likely to share their positive experiences on social media, travel blogs, and review platforms, which can enhance the hotel’s reputation and visibility. This word-of-mouth marketing is invaluable, as prospective guests travelling with their dogs often rely on reviews from fellow travellers when making booking decisions.

For hotels looking to join this growing trend, the message is clear: integrating pet-friendly policies is not just about allowing pets; it’s about creating an environment where all guests, whether on two legs or four, feel welcomed and valued. The benefits extend far beyond the immediate joy of a wagging tail; they create a stronger, more loyal customer base, enhance the hotel’s reputation, and tap into a lucrative market segment that shows no signs of slowing down.

For more information on dog-friendly travel and hotels visit www.petspyjamas.com