Bansko Nomad Fest 2023 starting soon: Get a Glimpse into the Booming World of Remote Work and Travel

Bansko Nomad Fest is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever before! From June 25 to July 2, hundreds of nomads, remote workers, and freelancers will gather in the picturesque village of Bansko, Bulgaria, for an unforgettable experience that blends knowledge-sharing, outdoor activities, mindfulness, and the beauty of nature.

Bansko Nomad Fest has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 2020. Despite launching during the peak of the pandemic with just a hundred participants, the event has steadily grown and gained recognition. Last year, Bansko Nomad Fest attracted over 550 attendees from 41 countries, showcasing its growing appeal.

This year, the anticipation is even higher as we prepare to welcome up to 750 participants. Already 32 countries are represented and counting. The increasing number of digital nomads globally, with a remarkable 131% rise since 2019, highlights the significant trend towards remote work and location independence

Bansko Nomad Fest has become a key event for those embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, offering a platform for connection, learning, and inspiration. It provides an opportunity for attendees to network with like-minded individuals, share knowledge, and explore the possibilities of working and traveling in a new way.

Bansko Nomad Fest participants will have the opportunity to attend insightful keynote presentations covering a range of topics relevant to digital nomads.

This year, the event features 71 international speakers. Some of the topics that will be covered include:

-> Artificial Intelligence

*AI-Driven Success: Inspiring Business Growth & Adaptation

**30 minutes of work: Using AI to find new clients and automate business operations

***From 0 to 9M downloads in a year: passive income with AI mobile apps

-> Legal challenges of a nomad lifestyle

*E-Residency: A Revolutionary Solution for Digital Nomads

**Tax and Residency Solutions for Digital Nomads

-> Relationships on the road

*The Digital Nomad’s Guide to Love: Finding and Maintaining Fulfilling Relationships While Living Life on the Road

**Connection-making for Digital Nomads: How to connect stronger than wifi

-> LGBTQ+

*Nomading Through Genders: Transitioning Your Life & Your Gender

-> Online business (success stories of digital nomads )

*How to scale a business to 8 figures fully remotely in just 18 months.

**How to Sell Your Services While Traveling the World Like a Modern Nomad

***From zero to digital marketing hero: 3x your income and become a sought-after pro

****From Hustle to Automation: Building a Personal Brand that Runs Itself

-> Work-life balance

*How I went from being a workaholic to a 25-hour work week whilst growing the business

For the full list of speakers and keynote topics, visit our website: https://www.banskonomadfest.com/