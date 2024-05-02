Emaar Hospitality Group opens Palace Dubai Creek Harbour

Palace Dubai Creek Harbour Hotel by Emaar Hospitality Group has officially opened its doors in the centre of Dubai, presenting a blend of contemporary elegance and Arabian allure. With its premium waterside position on the Dubai Creek shoreline, the hotel boasts magnificent, unrestricted waterfront views and offers a refreshing take on the Dubai skyline.

To celebrate the opening, special offers have been extended from May 1st to May 31st, 2024, including a 30% discount on the Best Available Rates and complimentary breakfast.

Nestled within Dubai Creek Harbour, an avant-garde waterfront district, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour provides guests with access to expansive parks, cultural spaces, and pedestrian-friendly streets, epitomising the zenith of modern urban planning. The hotel is conveniently located a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, and it is also in close proximity to iconic landmarks such as Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and downtown attractions. Connected to a major bridge, it blends convenience with serenity, perfect for travellers seeking both accessibility and peace.

The hotel’s enviable amenities include a striking rooftop infinity pool, spa services, and guest rooms with generous private balconies. Boasting 122 rooms, offering various options including suites, that are decked out with top-of-the-line furnishings and design details that evoke modern Arabian sophistication. The hotel’s interiors reflect opulent Arabesque décor, showcasing a synergy of heritage art pieces with contemporary architecture.

Palace Dubai Creek Harbour also offers an enticing dining experience at Fai Lounge, which offers a poolside vibe during the day and transforms into a chic evening venue. Guests can take pleasure in Levantine and Arabian flavors at familiar restaurants such as Ewaan and Al Bayt. These dining venues, complete with sumptuous indoor spaces and open-air terraces, aim to be the go-to destination throughout the year.

Designed for both leisure and business travellers, the property boasts a fully equipped 24/7 fitness centre, a vibrant Qix Club for kids, a Boardroom and a Business Centre. The spa offers a serene sanctuary, providing rejuvenating treatments for guests.

Palace Dubai Creek Harbour champions a luxurious experience that melds classical refinement with the latest in opulence, ensuring guests enjoy panoramic vistas of the city and the canal.