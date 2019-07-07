Summer in style at the Point on Palm Jumeirah

Visitors to Dubai are invited to make a splash this summer with a series of fitness-themed water activities at the Pointe at Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai’s iconic waterfront dining, entertainment and leisure destination, will be hosting guests from 09:00-18:00 every day.

Take to the waters at Palm Jumeirah with an all-inclusive, day-long water sports package that includes kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and aquacycling for AED199 per person, or get 30 minutes free when you purchase half an hour of any standalone water-based activity.

Plus, enjoy double the fun on the kayak, with a tour for two people for the price of one.

Prefer to work out on dry land?

Perfect your summer fitness routine, guided by experts and trainers from Fitbox Gym (@FitboxGym) and Pinpoint Fitness (@pinpoint.fitness) centre at The Pointe.

Stock up on beach essentials and summer accessories, including a range of stylish swimwear, sun hats and flip flops for men, women and kids from Hamac (@hamacbeachboutique), and find organic personal care products, tanning lotion, sunscreen creams and more at Beleaf Nutrition (@Beleaf) at The Pointe.

The Pointe is an iconic waterfront dining and entertainment destination managed by Nakheel Malls.

Watch below to find out more:

