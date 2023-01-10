Dubai to host 20,000 athletes this month in sports events

Dubai is hosting over 20,000 athletes in many sports events including international championships & community events, taking place in several locations of the emirate this month in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.

Rory Mcllroy, the world’s 1st ranked, is on the top of the list of participants in Dubai Desert Classic Championship, one of the most eminent golf events in the region, which will take place from January 23-29 at the Emirates Golf Club with participation of elite of the most prominent golf stars in the world; among them are: Terrell Hatton & Tom Fleetwood, who have won the DP World Tour.

A total of 10 international marine & community championships will be organized at Dubai beaches with participation of several world champions in marine sports. In this regard, Dubai International Marine Club will organize the Emirates International Aquabike Championship from January 7-22 / Dubai Marine Day from January 6-8 at the Al-Shorouq Beach / Dubai Modern Sailing Championship on January 14/ the 60–Feet Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race on January 15/ Dubai Kayak Boats Fishing Tournament from January 20-22 at Jumeirah Beach.

Dubai Offshore Sailing Club will organize several sailing championships; including the Wednesday Championship, scheduled from January 4-22/ the Ventura Championship on January 7/ The Women’s Tournament on January 8 / Denai Comogors Championship from January 14-28 / Callibut Race on January 21.

The Hankook Dubai 24 Hours Fast Car Challenge is scheduled from January 13-15 at Dubai Autodrome with participation of more than 100 vehicles; top of which are: Ferrari, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Ford and Renault. Contestants will compete throughout consecutive 24 hours.

The 32nd edition of Dubai International Basketball Championship will be organized from January 27 to February 5 at Al-Nasr Sports Club. The DB World Cricket League will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 13 with participation of 6 teams, containing group of the top world stars in the game.

A total of 18 Running Races will be held during January, comprising the Dubai Creek Half Marathon Championship, which will take place on January 22 at Deira Island / Mirdif Millers Donut Run, held at Al-Khawaneej on January 8 / Skechers Racing taking place at Meydan on January 8/ Dubai Festival City Night Run on January 9/ Dasa School Race, which is scheduled on January 10 at the Sevens Stadium / EXPO City Night Run, to be held at EXPO 2020 City on January 10 / Business Bay Night Run, taking place on January 11 from the front side of the Business Tower / Dubai Harbor Night Run, to be held on January 11.

Mai Dubai Community Run will take place at Dubai Police Academy on January 14, the Green Run will be held at Dubai Investments Park on 15th January, while Dasa Run is scheduled on January 17 and the Ultimate Run will be arranged at Al Barsha on January 20.

The Palm West Run will be organized at the Palm Island on January 22/ Dubai Festival City Night Run on January 23 / EXPO City Run to take place at Expo 2020 City on January 24 / the Business Bay Run will be held on January 25/ Dubai Harbor Run will be held on January 29, The City of Hatta will host the Wadi Bih Run on January 29.

Four cycling events will take place at Al Qudra Cycling Track in the Marmoom Conservation Reserve, as follows: the ITT Long Course Race on January 7, the Build Up Ride Spinneys 92 on January 22, Al-Salam Cycling Race on January 8 and Al-Salam Cycling Tournament on January 14-15.

Dubai Autodrome will host three automobile races, as follows: Dubai Kartdrome Oblate on January 21-22/ Ferrari Asian Car Challenge from January 27-29 / Dubai Hankook 24 Hours Challenge.

Al-Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort will organize three horse championships; these are: Al-Habtoor Horse Jumping Championship on January 6, the Polo Silver Cup from January 21 to February 4 and Al-Habtoor Horse Jumping League from January 7-14.

Hamdan Sports Complex will host 3 swimming championships; as follows: The All-Stars Swimming Championship will be held on January 7-8 / Hamilton Swimming Club Championship to be organized on January 2-21 / the Emirates Swimming Cup is scheduled on January 28.

The month of January also witnesses the organization of several other various international & community sports events, comprising the Fortuna Badminton Championship, the 8th Emirates International Chess Festival, the Strong Gym CrossFit Championship, the National Karate Championship, the Koryongi Yoga Event and the Labor Sports Tournament.