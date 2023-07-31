Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah welcomes David Wilson as General Manager

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has appointed David Wilson as the returning General Manager.

David brings more than 30 years of rich luxury experience to his role in which he will lead on strategy and the implementation of operational excellence. A native Englishman, David studied Hospitality at the University of Manchester, igniting his passion for a career in hotels.

David’s appointment is a welcome return to Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, where he previously held the position of General Manager from 2015-2020, during which time he led the property and increased the GOP by 20 percent as well as secured places on multiple global Best Hotel lists.

Prior to that, David managed some of the finest resorts in the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and Europe including Ritz Carlton, JW Marriott, Shangri-La and Mandarin Oriental. He returns to Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah from Emerald Palace Group, where he held the position of Vice President Hospitality, leading the rebranding of Raffles The Palm and the opening of Hyde Hotel in Downtown Dubai.

David is dedicated to the exclusive domain of luxury hotels, where his profound focus centers on crafting unparalleled and personalized guest experiences. This unwavering commitment to bespoke hospitality has become the hallmark of his illustrious career, drawing from his deep expertise in Food and Beverage (F&B) and his innate flair for crafting unique service delivery systems. With a passion for curating extraordinary moments and an unyielding pursuit of excellence, David’s creative brilliance has continually redefined luxury service, making each guest’s journey an unforgettable and tailor-made indulgence.

Commenting on his new role, David said: “Im proud to be rejoining the Waldorf Astoria brand which is synonymous with luxury, elegance, and sophistication, and in particular returning to a resort which holds a lot of happy memories. I’m looking forward to leading the incredible team at the resort again, as well as reconnecting with regular guests and business partners whom I’ve welcomed over the years as well as meeting new ones too.”.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is a remarkable beach resort destination situated on a 200-metre private beachfront. Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island, the Waldorf Astoria resort has 319 elegant rooms and luxurious suites with views of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai skylines, six restaurants and bars, extensive conference and banqueting facilities, a kids club, spa, and the exclusive Pearl Club.