Swanky Anatolian restaurant RÜYA is set to reopen at St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

Rüya Dubai – a restaurant so successful it was later introduced to London’s Mayfair – will return to the UAE. The original restaurant opened in mid-2016 at Dubai’s Grosvenor House, closing in 2020.

When Rüya first opened in Dubai, respected chef Colin Clague, was in charge of the kitchen. Clague parted ways with D.ream Group, which runs the restaurant, after opening the London branch. Now, the brand is back at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, still operated by D.ream but without the involvement of Clague, who recently took up a post at The Ritz-CarltonDIFC.

Rüya Dubai plans

Speaking on the new venture, D.ream Group’s Umut Özkanca, said: “We at Doğuş Hospitality & Retail Group, are delighted to partner with The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm to launch our latest venue in the city. Rüya Dubai flows from a long line of efficacious dining concepts across the city. This concept brings the dream to life at the iconic Palm Tower placing both brands at the forefront of changing the culinary landscape of Palm Jumeirah.”

Marwan Fadel, general manager of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm added: “An exceptional partnership has been forged with Doğuş Group who have achieved success through a variety of culinary concepts across the world. We are excited to introduce London’s popular lifestyle-driven concept, Rüya, at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm elevating our epicurean offerings for our guests and also the residents of Dubai.”