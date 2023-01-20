ATLANTIS THE ROYAL LAUNCHES WITH A STAR-STUDDED THREE-DAY GRAND REVEAL EVENT

A-list celebrities and influencers are jet-setting across the globe to join the biggest hospitality launch of 2023 at Atlantis The Royal. The Dubai based ultra-luxury hotel hosts its Grand Reveal this weekend with an array of world famous film, TV, music and entertainment royalty attending the star-studded three-day event, which boasts an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime red carpet performance from an international music industry legend.

WHEN: Friday 20th January to Sunday 22nd January 2023.

