SAUDIA launches seasonal route from Riyadh to Mykonos

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has officially opened new nonstop direct flights to the Greek island of Mykonos. SAUDIA will operate flights thrice a week on the Riyadh-Mykonos seasonal route starting 1 July and until the end of August 2022.

Nestled in the middle of the Cyclades island group in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos is one of the most famous Greek islands. The island is famous for its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife and summer parties, and delectable Mediterranean cuisine.

A ceremony to mark the inauguration of the new route was held at SAUDIA’s Alfursan International Lounge at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 30 June 2022. Mr. Alexis Konstantopoulos, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Capt. Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA were present at the event

The new route will operate three return trips weekly with flights departing on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays. The outbound SV193 flight from Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport (RUH) to Mykonos-Manto Mavrogenous Airport (JMK) will have a total flight time of 3 hours and 55 minutes while the SV194 inbound from Mykonos to Riyadh will take a flying time of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The service is operated with state-of-the-art Airbus A320 aircraft, in a two-class configuration with 20 seats in Business Class and 90 seats in Guest Class. SAUDIA’s award-winning Business Class service features fully flatbed seats; dine-on-demand cuisine and spacious cabin interiors. All guests onboard have access to SAUDIA’s inflight entertainment system, which features more than 5,000 entertainment hours and WiFi connectivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the launch, Capt. Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of SAUDIA, said: “With the opening of the new Riyadh-Mykonos route, we have furthered our efforts to connect guests with the most in-demand travel destinations across the globe and enhance Saudi Arabia’s connectivity to the world. It also signifies our ongoing commitment in our role as the “Wings of Vision 2030” to driving growth and development in the Kingdom’s travel and tourism sector.

SAUDIA’s vast network of regular and seasonal flights connects more than 100 destinations across four continents with 18 airports serviced in Europe. The airline recently announced the addition of 10 new international routes: Bangkok, Thailand; Barcelona and Malaga, Spain; Marrakech, Morocco; Moscow, Russia; Beijing, China; Seoul, South Korea; Entebbe, Uganda; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Chicago, Illinois in the United States.

Guests can book flight tickets and other services by visiting www.saudia.com, using the airline’s mobile app, calling 920022222, or visiting a SAUDIA sales office anywhere in the world. Customizable travel packages, including flight and hotel in Mykonos, are also available through SAUDIA Holidays – the airline’s leisure and holiday packages website.