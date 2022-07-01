SAUDIA holds raffle for additional domestic Hajj flights

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, recently conducted the raffle for seats on SAUDIA domestic Hajj flights that has been distributed among local Hajj Companies. Additional flights will serve Riyadh, Dammam, Qassim and Hofuf.

Coordination meetings were held with representatives from companies participating in the raffle to review preparations for domestic Hajj campaigns, including SAUDIA’s efforts to allocate extra seating capacity for Hajj pilgrims to keep up with the current Hajj season.

Attending the meetings were Amer Alkhushail, SAUDIA’s Chief Hajj & Umrah Officer, in addition to representatives of the Coordination Council and participating Hajj companies.

The participants discussed the requirements to enter the raffle as well as ways to ensure transparency and the best interests of everyone involved and the raffle have been executed according to the highest of standards, where SAUDIA will be dedicating additional large aircraft for domestic Hajj flights, based on flight schedules that have been approved by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The national flag carrier’s staff will be present around the clock at departure terminals in designated Hajj airports to ensure a smooth and convenient travel for the large numbers of pilgrims.

Mr. Alkhushail praised the spirit of cooperation between the two organizations and reiterated that SAUDIA spares no effort in offering the best possible services and ensuring the highest levels of safety for pilgrims, in line with the vast support provided by the Kingdom’s leadership.