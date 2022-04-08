Saudi and SNB re-launch Alfursan credit card

SAUDIA Airline, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is re-launching its Alfursan credit card in collaboration with the Saudi National Bank (SNB).

Alfursan is SAUDIA’s widely popular customer loyalty program that offers a host of exclusive benefits and services to frequent fliers.

With its new brand identity and advanced features, Alfursan brings an unrivaled array of benefits and rewards to the table. Members are set to enjoy an enhanced luxury shopping and travel experience and discover new ways to win frequent flyer miles, incentives, and rewards. This, along with all the same benefits that Alfursan users have come to expect, are what make this reimagined credit card great.

The revamped credit card was announced during a signing ceremony in Jeddah between SAUDIA and SNB. According to the new agreement, the Sharia-compliant Alfursan credit card grants holders the opportunity to win SAUDIA miles for every purchase made with the card. Other perks include flight seat upgrades, waiting list priority treatment, more luggage weight allowance, and additional miles that allow card holders to upgrade their Alfursan memberships thanks to a competitive mile win rate.

“This agreement reflects SAUDIA’s commitment to offering members of our Alfursan loyalty program the best possible services and benefits through strategic, competitive and collaborative partnerships,” said Essam Akhonbay, Vice President for Marketing and Product Management at SAUDIA. “It comes as part of SAUDIA’s Alfursan development plans, which will enhance SAUDIA and SNB’s ability to provide both quantity and quality through their service offerings. This means more premium benefits and perks to members than ever before. SNB is a leading Saudi financial institution, and this partnership reflects just how much we care about Alfursan members and how determined we are to rewarding their loyalty and trust.”

Mr. Saud Bajbair, SNB’s Head of Retail Network, expressed the Bank’s pride in renewing the partnership with Saudia through this agreement, noting that it will go a long way to enhance relationships, promote collaboration, and boost their beneficial partnership that will help Saudia and SNB, the aviation and banking giants, achieve their respective strategic goals, with the result being providing unmatched services through the AlFursan joint Visa credit card.

With its reimagined visual identity and innovative design, Alfursan is set to once again enhance SAUDIA and SNB’s 30-year-long partnership. Throughout the years, both companies have worked to enrich each SAUDI guest’s overall experience through a host of perks, benefits, rewards, and payment solutions that meet their needs and expectations.

more information at: www.saudia.com