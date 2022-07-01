Hotel Indigo opens hidden urban retreat in vibrant Vienna

Boutique hotel brand Hotel Indigo has opened its first property in Austria, Hotel Indigo Vienna – Naschmarkt. Centrally located, the hotel is a short walk from the city’s historic centre, the ‘Margareten’ district, a culturally diverse neighbourhood, including everything from 19th century architecture to relaxed eateries and secret gardens offering sanctuaries to both travellers and locals alike.

Famed for its baroque streetscapes and home to some of the history’s most renowned composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven, Vienna is commonly referred to as the City of Music and is a popular stomping ground for those whose interests lie within the art form. However, over the years, the city has expanded its credentials, offering a vibrant modern gastronomy and design scene, extending its visitor audience to foodies and design enthusiasts. Throughout the ‘Margareten’ district where Hotel Indigo Vienna – Naschmarkt is situated, visitors will notice a laidback and calming vibe, filled with secret gardens bringing a touch of botanic vibrancy to the metropolis – all reflected in the hotel’s design aesthetic.

Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike - each inspired by its unique locality that tells a distinct story celebrating the people, places and experiences making them one-of-a-kind.

With 158 guest rooms, Hotel Indigo Vienna – Naschmarkt reflects the story of the district’s secret gardens and hidden treasures, through colourful tropical themed wallpaper and rich plant-inspired artwork that covers the walls. Taking inspiration from famed local architect, Otto Wagner, a key member of the Secessionist movement, guests will find touches of gold used throughout the fixtures in the bathrooms as well as intricate patterns, made famous by Otto, woven into the carpet design in the hallway, and the tiles behind reception. Otto’s love for gold, Art Nouveau design and ornate patterns can also be seen at famous local buildings such as the Majolikahaus, a short walk from the hotel. From ground level the building looks innocuous, but as guests look skywards, they will see the top floors are decorated with exquisitely sumptuous floral motifs in brightly coloured porcelain and gold leaf, a hallmark of the new style.

Stefanie Augustin, General Manager, Hotel Indigo Vienna – Naschmarkt, commented: “We are pleased to open our doors and accept our first guests into the first Hotel Indigo in Austria. We sit in the heart of the surrounding neighbourhood and strive to make all the locals proud, by helping to bring a bit of that external story in so guests can truly experience what Vienna has to offer. “

As guests arrive at Hotel Indigo Vienna – Naschmarkt, they will be met with a bronze metal façade – intended to represent the city’s evolution into the modern design scene. The hotel’s entrance is small and understated leading guests through a long corridor adorned with green planting and through to the “hidden” hotel lobby and public space. Within the centre of the hotel lies an atrium flooded with natural light and filled with native hanging plants, bee-friendly flower and herb beds and various trees creating a harmonious transition between urban living to a sanctuary of calm. Not forgetting the area’s silk producing past, visitors will see patterns and textures subtly inspired by the heritage integrated into the soft furnishings. Traditional Viennese lace and nettings patterns show on the rugs’ chairs and lamps in the bedrooms, a familiar pattern is a traditional part of Viennese craftwork.

Continuing the secret garden theme, Hotel Indigo Vienna – Naschmarkt has a rooftop garden resembling an urban jungle, with the hope of creating a new habitat for insects and birds, helping to contribute to biodiversity that surrounds the hotel.

Pigment, the onsite restaurant takes its inspiration from the nearby Naschmarkt, a fusion of cultures and culinary delights, and brings locally sourced ingredients to life. A foodie destination to be proud of, Pigment’s menu was crafted to bring people together, locals and guests alike, who love uncovering new things, places, and experiences through food. The restaurants signature dishes, also reflect the hotel’s overall foliage theme, and offers simple vegetables and greens presented in a new and contemporary way. Within the ground floor of the hotel, there is also a lobby bar, where anyone can enjoy snacks and cocktails created by the team’s talented mixologists.

Rooms at Hotel Indigo Vienna – Naschmarkt are available to book from €145 per night, for standard double room. Guests should book direct through ihg.com and sign up (for free) to be an IHG One Rewards member – giving them more flexibility and control with the ability to choose to be rewarded in their own way by offering more choice, value, and relevant benefits than ever before.