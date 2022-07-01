Explore the world this summer with Hilton

Hilton has launched its Summer Sale, offering holidaymakers up to 25%* off hotel stays across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Travellers who book by 12 September can choose from a variety of discounted stays from almost 400 participating hotels – from beachfront properties like Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa to the centrally-located Canopy by Hilton London City, or the sun-soaked Hilton Tangier Al Houara Resort & Spa – everyone can find a retreat to their liking.

Hilton’s Summer Sale launches exclusively to Hilton Honors members from 29 June 2022, across the entire portfolio of Hilton brands including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, offering discounts on stays taking place until 12 September 2022. Travellers without a free Hilton Honors account can access savings from 7 July 2022.