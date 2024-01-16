RIYADH SEASON ANNOUNCES THE NEW BLVD RUNWAY, FEATURING WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES

H.E. Advisor Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GeA) has announced the start of construction of the new BLVD Runway, as one of the Riyadh Season zones, in cooperation with Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia). The zone offers fresh adventures on five planes.

The new zone allows visitors to enjoy a variety of cuisines from renowned restaurants. Additionally, the zone features thrilling activities such as a horror themed experience on an airplane.

The announcement came after GEA CEO Eng. Faisal Bafarat and Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash in the presence of H.E. Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, signed an MOU. This agreement is a joint effort between Riyadh Season and Saudi Airlines to create the zone.

The zone provides a unique experience with specialized aircraft that perform commercial tasks other than transporting passengers in the air. This brings delight to travelers who enjoy the travel rituals without going too far. These planes are equipped to offer an entertaining experience and serve delicious meals. More information will be available and announced later.