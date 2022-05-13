Saudi Arabian Airlines and Altanfeethi agree collaboration

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) and Altanfeethi have signed a memorandum of understanding, setting the path for future collaboration to provide high-standard services for guests travelling through all airports in the Kingdom. The agreement was signed by Captain Ibrahim Koshy, the CEO of SAUDIA Air Transport Company and Gelban AlGelban, the CEO of Altanfeethi.

The agreement, which was signed on the second day of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, aims to establish a long-term partnership based on equality and mutual benefit, as well as to investigate the best ways, projects, and initiatives for improving the quality of services provided to guests traveling through executive lounges at all local airports.

According to Captain Ibrahim Koshy, “SAUDIA’s strategy is to target development projects for all segments of guests by providing the best services and products and forming partnerships with all government and private sectors. Its output will be in line with customers’ aspirations and loyalty to their preferred airline, as well as an opportunity to gain guests.”

Gelban AlGelban emphasized that “the MoU is part of a larger collaborative agreement aimed at developing high-standard, quick services for VIP visitors transiting through Altanfeethi lounges. The agreement also aims to improve the quality of both parties’ services to improve the guest experience through knowledge sharing. This partnership will help reach our common goals and develop new, long-term revenue streams.”

AlGelban expressed his sincere gratitude to His Excellency the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation for his unwavering support for the aviation industry and the high level of trust he has in the Altanfeethi, which manages and operates all executive lounges at the Kingdom’s airports. “This encouragement inspire us to do more to improve the company’s competitive position and realize our goal of being a top luxury brand”, AlGelban emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT