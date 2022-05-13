SAUDIA wins Best Stand Design and People’s Choice Award at Arabian Travel Market 2022

The SAUDIA stand stood out for its futuristic and eye-catching design amongst 1,500 exhibiting companies at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 in Dubai as it was crowned the winner of Best Stand Design and the People’s Choice Award at the popular Best Stand Awards.

Using vivid colours and futuristic design elements, the three-level SAUDIA stand featured a mesmerising and immersive staircase.

For the Best Stand Design category, the judging panel, including Matt Gibson, CEO, UpThink; Andrew Wingrove, Group Director, Motivate Media Group; Joe Mortimer, Editor-at-Large, Destinations of the World News; Philip Wooller, Area Director Middle East & Africa – STR; and Paul Johnson, Editor, A Luxury Travel Blog focused on identifying a stand with a creative design that makes the best use of available space and appears inviting from a visitor perspective.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Arabian Travel Market is once again proud to celebrate the best of exhibition stand design and event experiences with the return of the Best Stand Awards. A common theme highlighted throughout the exhibition halls this year was the ability to create an immersive experience that offers an engaging and imaginative look into the company’s products and services.”

The coveted award for Best Stand for Doing Business was awarded to Jumeirah International for its inviting and aesthetically brilliant design that incorporated a busy and stimulating environment for networking and business. Runner ups in this category included Turkish Airlines, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Mousa for their creative use of technology and installations.

Judges selected the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi stand for Best Stand Feature for its ability to pull in the crowds from the exhibition floor, while the Dubai Tourism, Saudi Tourism Authority and Emaar Hospitality Group stands were all highly commended in this category.

The Best New Stand category win was awarded to Ishraq Hospitality, who were making their debut at the show this year, for their wooden design reminiscent of the desert landscape.

The final award was the Best Stand within the ATM Travel Tech, which shines a light on the importance of technology to the industry and rewards exhibitors with a tech focus. TBS/Vbooking’s innovative design impressed the judges for its immersive metaverse experience.

The winners of this year’s awards were presented with their awards on the exhibition show floor on Wednesday, 11 May 2022.

Launched in 2015, the Best Stand Awards were created to recognise creative design, people skills and the business-friendly appeal of exhibiting companies’ stands at ATM.