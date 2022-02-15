Radisson signs first Madagascar properties

Radisson Hotel Group has entered the Madagascar market with the opening of three hotels.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Antananarivo Waterfront, Radisson Hotel Antananarivo Waterfront and Radisson Serviced Apartments Antananarivo City Center all join the portfolio.

Antananarivo, is also known as “Analamanga” or the “City of Thousand” referring to the thousand soldiers appointed in the seventeenth century by the king, to protect the palace locally known as “Rova”, on the highest hill of the city.

With its palaces such as the Rova of Antananarivo dating back to the 19th century and the nearby Andafiavaratra Palace, museums, colonial-architecture, and bustling markets, it is a charming and historical city.

Located just beyond the outskirts of northern Antananarivo lies the Royal Hill of Ambohimanga, the country’s only cultural UNESCO site and a place of great significance.

It includes the ruins of a fortified royal city as well as a burial site, and it remains an important place of pilgrimage for the people of Madagascar.

Centrally located in a private area within the tree-lined waterfront, Radisson Blu Hotel, Antananarivo Waterfront is close to the recently developed premier business district which is surrounded by various shops, entertainment and businesses.

The hotel’s 168 modern rooms and suites are filled with natural light and overlook the captivating city with waterfront views.

Tim Cordon, senior area vice president, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our first three hotels in Madagascar, showcasing two of our fastest growing brands and a varied offering from hotel to serviced apartments.

“We are proud to be expanding our presence across the Indian Ocean with a collection of hotels we truly believe will have a positive impact on the Madagascan economy and together with the wonderful team at Madagascar’s tourism board, we expect to attract more travellers to this beloved island.”

Also located in Antananarivo, guests can look forward to experiencing authentic Madagascan hospitality in the 30-room Radisson Hotel Antananarivo Waterfront.

Reflecting the Radisson brand’s signature Scandinavian aesthetic, the hotel’s rooms and suites feature natural materials such as beautiful wooden details, combined with Madagascan-inspired architecture, while boasting picturesque lake and garden views.

The 56 spacious and bright studios and apartments at Radisson Serviced Apartments Antananarivo City Centre, filled with natural light and views of the surrounding hills, offer the ideal home-away-from-home for guests traveling for business, leisure or extended stays.

The convenient in-room features include a kitchenette, minifridge and flatscreen TV. With a neutral colour palette and modern touches, the studios and apartments were designed to provide the ultimate tranquillity.