Radisson’s Phil Roberts promoted to cluster hotel manager

A little over a year since his last promotion, Radisson’s Phil Roberts has been elevated again. He is now cluster hotel manager for Radisson Blu Dubai Media City & Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City, his most senior role to date.

Since February 2022, Roberts has been the operations director for the cluster.

Roberts said: “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of shaping and executing the operational strategy of these two exceptional Radisson hotels. Since joining the Radisson Hotel Group, I have taken immense pride in delivering and demonstrating high standards of guest care, and I am excited to get the chance to apply those standards to a new bigger challenge.”



Previously, Roberts was the F&B director for Radisson Blu in Media City, a role he stayed in for over a year and which also marked his first time in the emirate, having previously worked across the UK for a number of different grounds.

James Berry, the cluster general manager for Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City and Park Inn Hotel Motor City, added: “I am delighted to witness Phil’s remarkable journey from director of food and beverage now to cluster hotel manager. It is important to develop careers for our people, and grow our talent for our Radisson family as leaders of the future, but sometimes it is easier to get out of someone’s’ way, as in this case with Phil.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the past three years, he has consistently demonstrated his passion, diligence, and invaluable contributions to our brands, and got the results he deserved. I have full confidence in his ability to drive outstanding performance across all operational aspects in both hotels.”

In 2008, he was the executive head chef for Ramada Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, later joining De Vere Whites Hotel & Bolton Wanderers Football Club as executive head chef. He has also been executive head chef of the Crowne Plaza in Liverpool and The Monastery in Manchester.

His most recent position before Radisson was at the Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa where he stayed for six years, working as hotel operations manager for four of those years.