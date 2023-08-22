Shanadi Liyanage joins Rixos The Palm Dubai

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has a new marketing manager. Shanadi Liyanage takes on the role at the Palm Jumeirah hotel, previously the marketing manager for The Dubai EDITION hotel in the city.

Coming from a lifestyle hospitality background, Liyanage has also been marketing and communications manager for Ennismore’s Hyde Hotel Dubai during its pre-opening. Her first role in Dubai was in 2019 when she was marketing and PR manager for Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach.

“I am thrilled to join the esteemed team at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites,” Liyanage said. “My vision is to transform this incredible resort into the ultimate lifestyle destination in Dubai, where couples can find a haven to relax and indulge in their time together, while ensuring their children are exceptionally cared for.”



Ali Ozbey, regional director of marketing and communications at Rixos Hotels, commented on the appointment, “We are delighted to announce Shanadi Liyanage as our new Marketing Manager at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites and we are excited to witness the energy and enthusiasm she will bring to the property. Her dynamic perspective and commitment to crafting unique experiences perfectly align with our ambition to be a global leader in the luxury all-inclusive sector. It is fantastic to have her on board as we continue to give our guests unparalleled experiences.”

Source : Hotelier Middle East