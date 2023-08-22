Ryanair Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Cabin Crew in Dublin, Cork, and Shannon

Ryanair, Europe’s no. 1 airline, has announced a major recruitment drive for 150 Dublin, Cork and Shannon based cabin crew as customers continue to flock to Ryanair’s low fares and great service.

To help find the perfect candidates for these exciting cabin crew roles, Ryanair is holding a recruitment day at Ryanair Engineering, The Kellogg Building, Lakeshore Dr, Airside Retail Park, Swords, Co., on Wednesday, 30th August at 10:30 am. Attendees will learn about life as cabin crew at Europe’s No.1 airline group and what the role can offer them, including Ryanair’s industry leading 5 days on, 3 days off roster, excellent remuneration package, fast track career opportunities and discounted travel benefits giving crew the opportunity to travel across Ryanair’s industry leading network of 230+ routes.

For more information, visit careers.ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Chief People Officer, Darrell Hughes, said:

“We are delighted to announce a major recruitment drive for 150 cabin crew based in Dublin, Cork and Shannon, and we invite those interested in applying to come along to our recruitment events taking place in Dublin on Wednesday, 30th August to meet the team and learn more about these exciting roles.

As Europe’s no.1 airline, these Ryanair Group cabin crew opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation, where hard work is rewarded with fast-track promotions. Our cabin crew enjoy industry-leading “5 days on, 3 days off” rosters – equivalent to a bank holiday every week – fantastic remuneration packages, outstanding career development opportunities and world class training.

We look forward to welcoming new cabin crew on board in the lead up to Winter ’23 and Summer ‘24 as Ryanair continues to grow to carry 300 million passengers by 2034.”