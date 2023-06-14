Pulse Hotels & Resorts Appoints Tom VanTuijl as General Manager of Kandima Maldives

Kandima Maldives is proud to announce the appointment of Tom VanTuijl as the new General Manager of the resort. Located in South Ari Atoll, the game-changing 3km-long island (desti)nation offers sports facilities, water-based activities, ten bars and restaurants and exceptional service, catering to families and groups.

Joining Kandima’s Krew, Tom brings over 20 years of experience in the leisure and business hospitality industries, having worked in various operational and managerial roles across Europe, Africa, and Asia, including his most recent role as General Manager of Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, Vietnam.

As the new General Manager of this stylish lifestyle destination, Tom is fully immersing himself into Kandima’s hospitality landscape, using his expertise in driving commercial growth and optimising operations to deliver outstanding service across the hotel. With a diverse approach to leadership and a wealth of experience across five-star properties, Tom is responsible for further enhancing the Kandima guest experience and propelling the business’ progression. His knowledge and solid financial background will enable him to integrate finance into operations, while a strong belief in teamwork and people will ensure that the hotel continues to deliver top-notch service to its guests.

Tom says: “I am thrilled to be joining Kandima Maldives as the General Manager of this island (desti)nation. I have always been impressed by the resort’s unique style and innovative approach to hospitality, and I am looking forward to working with the team to further enhance the guest experience and take the Kandima to new heights.”

In his new role, Tom will oversee all aspects of Kandima Maldives’ operations, including guest services, sales, marketing, and financial performance. He will work closely with the brand’s team to maintain the highest standards of service that the Kandima team are renowned for, and to continue providing guests with unforgettable experiences.

Tom commenced his new role as General Manager of Kandima Maldives on May 10th, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT