Expo 2020 launches series of curated journeys

Visitors from across the globe will be able to enjoy a spectacular line-up of sights, sounds and tastes at Expo 2020 Dubai, through a series of curated itineraries designed around their passions and interests.

Available in a half-day, full-day or three-day formats, the guided and self-guided journeys – the latter available through the Expo 2020 mobile app – will highlight site-wide attractions appealing to families, couples, students, business travellers and everyone in between.

They will help ensure Expo 2020 is packed with unforgettable experiences for all when it opens its doors to the world on October 1st.

Sumathi Ramanathan, vice president, market strategy and sales, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 is for explorers, foodies and culture enthusiasts, for children and grandparents, for entrepreneurs, inventors and businesses travellers, for the casual tourist, and for the curious who want to experience the future – now.

“Our easy-to-access itineraries will enable every visitor to discover the game-changing innovations, world-class entertainment and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that are relevant to them, ensuring everyone who walks through our doors has a safe experience that amazes, inspires and excites the senses.”

Expo Essentials will introduce the world in one place, and include innovations such as the world’s largest radio satellite capable of detecting signals from alien life and a 4D ‘bioprinter’ that can reproduce live cells, as well as world fusion music, choirs and orchestral performances, and cuisines from countries visitors may have never considered before.

The Expo for Families tour offers an exciting, interactive journey packed with fun, educational experiences for all ages, from a Beethoven-inspired robo-band to an encounter with a giant sharp-toothed fish; while Expo for Couples will appeal to those who want to discover the site’s most romantic offerings, including the Al Wasl Plaza, which will feature spectacular night-time light shows on its 360-degree projection surface.

The Expo Architecture and Design Journey will take visitors through some of Expo’s architectural marvels – from the falcon-shaped UAE Pavilion to self-sustaining buildings and pavilions that merge nature and architecture, while on the Expo for Foodies tour, guests can taste the future of food, discover a star chef, or sample a new cuisine while taking in a show.

Alternatively, take time out to explore human well-being on the Expo Health and Wellness Journey, ride a bike or attend a yoga class in Jubilee Park, nourish yourself with the latest superfoods and discover life-changing healthcare innovations.

Other itineraries include the Business and Entrepreneurship Journey, which explores how change-makers from around the world strategise to create a lasting impact, and the Expo Mobility Journey, showcasing next-gen innovations moving data, people and goods across the world, from how AI is changing the way we live, learn and play, to the future of air travel.

The Expo Energy Journey will allow visitors to discover vertical farms and stroll through net-zero energy pavilions, while on the Expo for Techies and Innovators tour, they will be able to explore artificial intelligence, space and augmented reality – with a break for lunch with robots.