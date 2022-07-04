Paragliding festival offers tourists fresh experience in Nha Trang

A paragliding festival has taken place Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, an activity to help stimulate domestic tourism in the post-pandemic period.

Addressing the opening ceremony on the beach of Nha Trang Bay on July 1, Do Van Tiep, Director of the Hon En Tourism and Adventure Sports Co. Ltd - the festival organiser, said he hopes the development of paragliding in particular and adventure sports in general will help diversify high-end tourism products in Nha Trang, thus attracting new travellers and providing fresh experiences for existing ones.

Besides, the festival was also a chance for Nha Trang and Khanh Hoa to get established in the “paragliding map” of Vietnam and the world, he noted.

The three-day event featured competitions along with powered and non-powered paragliding with the participation of about 100 pilots from clubs across Vietnam.

Tourists could also register to try paragliding with pilots, an opportunity for them to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the beauty of Nha Trang.

Cung Quynh Anh, Deputy Director of the Khanh Hoa Tourism Department, expressed this hope that this new experience and many other summer tourism activities to be held, the province will welcome more visitors and achieve growth targets.

Vietnam is nominated as Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading City Break Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022, Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 and Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022 by World Travel Awards.