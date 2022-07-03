Jeju Air resumes Incheon – Cam Ranh service

The Jeju Air flight No. 7C4907 departing from Incheon (South Korea) with 81 passengers landed at Cam Ranh International Airport on June 30, marking its resuming of the Incheon - Cam Ranh service. Reportedly, Jeju Air resumes service to Cam Ranh with 4 flights a week on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to the leader of Cam Ranh International Airport, 3 carriers serving Incheon - Cam Ranh flights include Vietjet Air, Air Seoul and Jeju Air. Air Busan has planned to resume Incheon - Cam Ranh service in early July 2022.

The recent reopening of Incheon - Cam Ranh service of several international and domestic airlines has contributed to attracting South Korean visitors to Khanh Hoa and vice versa.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, South Korea used to be Khanh Hoa’s third largest tourist market, only behind China and Russia. In 2019, Khanh Hoa welcomed more than 300,000 Korean tourists. In a peak season, as many as 10 carriers operating flights from South Korea to Cam Ranh with 17 flights/ day. In addition to Incheon Airport, the airlines also operate flights from and to Busan, Daegu, etc.