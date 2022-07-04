Vietjet launches direct routes to Japan’s Fukuoka, Nagoya

The route connecting Hanoi to Fukuoka is operated three return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays every week, the Hanoi - Nagoya one is operated four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays to serve people and tourists with almost 5 hours flying per leg.

After the routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi to Tokyo and Osaka, new routes to Nagoya and Fukuoka have offered more options for passengers when flying with Vietjet between Vietnam and Japan with saving cost, flexible flight schedules.

Japan is one of the favorite destinations for Vietnamese tourists with beautiful scenery and unique culture. Fukuoka, in particular, which sits on the northern shore of Japan’s Kyushu Island, is known for many great beaches, ancient temples, the variety of nature as well as the rich culture and historical legacy of Kyushu. Meanwhile, Nagoya is Japan’s third most populous urban area with developed industrial economy and is well-known for its signature landmarks including Nagoya castle and Atsuta shrine.

Passengers always have the opportunities to buy attractive price tickets through discounts and promotions campaign, “fly now - pay later” programme with an easy online process via website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app or Facebook www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (section “Booking”). Especially, passengers buy tickets and pay through Vietjet SkyClub to get free payment fees.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Vietjet Air is nominated as Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2022 by World Travel Awards.