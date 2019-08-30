Ono Spa reopens at Mandala Hotel, Berlin

Perched high above the thriving arts centre and futuristic architectural landmark of Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz, the newly reopened Ono Spa at the Mandala Hotel is the epitome of discrete urban retreat.

Following an extensive renovation program, the spa seamlessly combines regenerative technology with traditional therapies to provide an unrivalled wellness experience in the heart of the German capital.

Set across 600 sqm and designed by Berlin-based creative studio Braun & Braun, Ono features an extensive range of experience showers and saunas, as well as a steam room and three private therapy rooms - two of which boast city views.

Bespoke treatments conceived in collaboration with Team Dr Joseph, a fully equipped fitness suite and state-of-the-art facilities including the Iyashi Dôme infra-red treatment bed complete the picture of the city’s hottest new holistic hideaway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first city hotel in Germany to work with the renowned Italian skincare brand, Ono’s partnership with Team Dr Joseph invites guests to experience an exquisite range of corporal and cosmetic therapies that harness the natural power of herbs and botanicals.

Signature treatments include the rejuvenating advanced bio-lifting face treatment and the ultrasonic facial lift, a premium intensive therapy that utilises natural active ingredients and ultrasonic frequencies.

For the ultimate in urban indulgence, Ono has introduced a series of day wellness packages designed to allow guests to fully discover the exclusive concept of the spa.

Alongside the experiential elements of the space, day spa guests can access the cosy fireside relaxation lounge and the open-air terrace filled with lush greenery.

Flexible memberships are also available for city residents and regular guests, complete with exclusive discounts and benefits for use in the spa and hotel.