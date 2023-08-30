Mindfulness from the Monks: Avani+ Luang Prabang Launches New Wellness Package

A peaceful getaway in the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Avani+ Luang Prabang debuts a new wellness programme ahead of World Wellness Weekend on 15-17 September 2023. Designed to help guests find their perfect peace, the multi-day ‘Luang Prabang Serene Sojourn’ package includes meditation classes with a senior monk, health-conscious meals, alms-giving ceremonies, and other immersive activities that showcase the essence of Laos and its enduring heritage.

In tropical Luang Prabang, where days start early, guests will be invited to attune to the local rhythm with a Sunrise Cruise by Mekong Kingdoms, a tranquil breakfast experience served on board a traditional boat. Guests can enjoy a sense of tranquility as they glide past verdant shores and a series of ancient temples where monks in saffron robes chant prayers and offer blessings to the awakening world.

On weekends, guests can join meditation sessions hosted in a hidden Buddhist temple by Monk O-Bee, a highly respected elder who draws on his profound knowledge of Buddhist philosophy to guide attendees on the path to mindful and fulfilling living. Travellers can also join locals for a daily alms-giving ceremony as a way of showing respect to the monks and earn merit. These traditional activities will give visitors precious insights into local habits and ways, while their voluntary donations to temples will go towards their development and maintenance.

Between activities, soul-soothing meals from Chef Marcus Freminot, a Seychellois chef known for his Creolean cooking techniques, will offer wholesome sustenance through nutritious meals inspired by rich Laotian ingredients. Meanwhile at the spa, signature wellness therapies performed in a tranquil setting will help to heal the soul, calm the mind and relax the body.

A celebrated wellness destination, Luang Prabang fosters a profound understanding of life’s wonders through holistic immersion in nature, culture and heritage. Building on the heritage, the new ‘Luang Prabang Serene Sojourn’ wellness package aims to help travellers find renewed balance and harmony within while discovering the many wonders of Laos.

The three-day, two-night Luang Prabang Serene Sojourn package starts from THB 11,940 (approx. USD 338) per night and includes:

Minimum three nights’ accommodation for two guests

Daily breakfast

Roundtrip airport / train station transfers

One Mekong Kingdoms breakfast cruise

Morning alms giving

Meditation and conversations with local monks at a nearby temple

One 60-minute massage per person at the hotel’s Anantara Spa

For more information on the Luang Prabang Serene Sojourn package and other wellness activities, please visit www.avanihotels.com/luang-prabang. For bookings, please call +856 71 262333 or email [email protected].