Santo Maris launches new meetings and events facilities

Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa has announced the opening of its new meeting and events facilities located steps away from picturesque Oia, perfect for corporate retreats and guests looking to combine business and relaxation in the Greek islands.

The new meeting and events facilities, stretching across 260 sqm, consist of two floors – a ground floor and an underground floor. The ground floor includes the reception area, concierge, and gathering area, as well as a 65 sqm conference room, all offering natural daylight. On the underground level, there are two additional conference rooms measuring 90 sqm and 87 sqm, which are divided by panels and can also be connected to create an open plan area offering 195 sqm. An outdoor area for breakout sessions and special occasions extends off the foyer and back of the main ground floor conference spaces. With an overall capacity of up to 267 persons, Santo Maris can host events ranging from small incentive meetings and conferences, to retreats and exclusive weddings.

The building’s biophilic design is in line with the resort’s overall sustainability focus and its “Live Well through Nature” focused guest experience as an extension of the local surroundings and natural landscape. By bringing nature inside, the resort is offering guests a multi-sensory experience celebrating nature and natural light as well as featuring natural colors, textures, and patterns local to Greece.

The biophilic design aesthetic combines with the building’s minimalist interior design based on the principles of raw brutalism, celebrating natural materials such as wood, stone, and mortar in pale and light natural colors, to deliver a sense of simplicity and calm. Warm and sustainable fabrics, such as linen, cotton, and velvet, are used to create a serene environment to envelope guests in the hotel’s approach to slow living.

Santo Maris is open now for the season until October 2022.

