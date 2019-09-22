Vietnam Airlines to unveil on-board Wi-Fi services

Vietnam Airlines will launch Wi-Fi connections on a number of flights from October 10th.

Passengers will be able to access the new services on selected A350 flights from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai, and Osaka.

Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Osaka and Singapore will also be connected.

“With the goal of becoming a digital airline, Vietnam Airlines continues to take the lead in adopting information technology to bring customers added service.

“By providing the first in-flight Wi-Fi service in Vietnam, we hope to bring passengers a brand-new experience and convenience by allowing internet usage during the flight,” said Le Hong Ha, executive vice president of Vietnam Airlines.

From October to the end of December 2019, as part of the launch of this new service, Vietnam Airlines will offer each passenger 30 minutes of free Wi-Fi use applicable to the in-flight ‘messaging service’ package.