Celebrate Christmas with Frozen Edition at Atlantis, the Palm

Following the immense success of previous editions, the festive season’s most anticipated ‘dine-around’ is back.

Atlantis, the Palm’s Cirque de Cuisine is returning for the Frozen Edition, and following a sell-out status in 2018, the event is not to be missed.

Taking place in the Avenues at Atlantis, the Palm on December 5th, the event will run from 19:00-23:00 on an all you can eat and drink basis.

Tickets start at Dhs495.

Those looking to continue the night will be treated to an after-party from 23:00-02:30 at Wavehouse, where resident DJs will blast jolly classics.

The unique concept allows diners to wander from restaurant to restaurant, enjoying signature dishes, live cooking stations, extravagant buffets and live entertainment.

This gives culinary aficionados a great opportunity to explore and discover some of the worlds’ top restaurants including Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Gregoire Berger’s award-winning underwater restaurant Ossiano, Ronda Locatelli by Giorgio Locatelli and the Michelin star Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan.

All signature restaurants are open exclusively for Cirque De Cuisine ticketholders and the venues are located in a two-minute proximity of one another, giving guests the freedom to roam and sit freely in any of the participating restaurants moving from one to the next at leisure.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed by a choir singing Christmas carols under a giant wreath arch constructed at the entrance and decorated with celebratory ribbons and bells.

The Avenues will be lined with Christmas trees, snow-capped streetlamps and fairy lights.

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available at eight different bars throughout the venues including a spectacular ‘feature bar’ located in the centre of the Avenues, serving unlimited bubbly, house beverages and the traditional classic, mulled grape throughout the evening.

