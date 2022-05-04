Voting opens for World Spa Awards 2022

World Spa Awards – the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector – has opened voting for its 8th annual programme.

Voting runs for 12 weeks and closes midnight 25 July. During the voting window, industry professionals, the media and spa consumers are invited to vote for the brands they consider the very best in spa and wellness.

Nominees for World Spa Awards 2022 cover the full spectrum of the industry, and range from wellness retreats, hotels spas and detox programmes to aromatherapy brands and spa destinations. The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

After the close of voting, the nominee with the most votes will be declared the winner of their respective category. The winners will be unveiled later in the year.

Rebecca Cohen, Managing Director, World Spa Awards, says: “We’re thrilled to announce that voting is open for our 2022 awards programme. We look forward to an exciting year of competition as the industry continues to strive forward on its remarkable journey since the pandemic. We wish this year’s exceptional entrants the best of luck.”

Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards is the sister programme of World Travel Awards, which has been rewarding excellence in travel and tourism for the last 29 years.

For more information about World Spa Awards, visit worldspaawards.com.