Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport welcomes Breve Spa

The newly opened Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport has welcomed the opening of Breve Spa, a spacious full-service luxury spa and urban sanctuary.

Under the leadership of seasoned director of spa, Monique Michaud, Breve Spa invites Bostonians and hotel guests to discover a multi-sensory experience within, featuring a symphony of services that will relax the mind and serenade the soul.

Breve Spa features massages and treatments inspired by ancient techniques and modern therapy, as well as beauty services that impart a signature twist.

“We are very excited to have both locals and out-of-town guests make Breve Spa their new relaxation sanctuary,” said Michaud.

“Breve Spa is designed to be a tranquil haven, where guests can revitalize mind, body, and soul with our curated menu of treatments that offer a refreshing twist on traditional spa services, incorporating unexpected elements like sound therapies, meditation rituals, and more. We welcome everyone to step inside for some much-deserved self-care.”

The sleek, contemporary architecture and design of Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is showcased in Breve Spa.

Guests are embraced by warm walnut and earthy stone palettes within, where they enter through a proscenium stage-inspired entrance door and into an expansive setting featuring a dry bar and manicure table, where dressing room style mirrors create a pre-show buzz.

Breve Spa offers eight treatment rooms, including a dedicated couple’s room, a relaxation lounge, two dry saunas, and steam room.

The signature collection of massages, facials using renowned 111SKIN products and body treatments have been developed with total well-being in mind, with several treatments incorporating the harmony of sound into the experience as a form of sensory therapy.

Images: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport